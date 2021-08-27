'Top 100 Players of 2021' finale: Who SHOULD be No. 1? My ranking of the top 10

I know some people like to believe Brady is just routinely in the right place at the right time. But the dude always delivers. For two straight decades. It's not a coincidence. He was amazing in the Super Bowl. And really, he was a much better quarterback in the 2020 regular season than people give him credit for. In his first year with a new team, Tom ranked third in passing yards (4,633) and second in touchdown passes (40). Tampa Bay was 7-5 when the calendar turned to December. Then Brady led the Bucs to eight straight wins, including the playoffs. And yeah, capping it all off by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for a seventh time(!) kind of seals it for me. I have no doubt Brady is going to be just as good in 2021 -- and now that he's comfy with Tampa, you can make an argument that the 44-year-old's going to be even better. Nobody works harder. You see some of these players taking it easy out there in the preseason. Not TB12. He's always out there grinding. I have a feeling this won't be the last year he makes the top 10 of this exercise. Father Time has met his match.