Top 100 Players of 2021: Top 10 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episode

The finale of the Top 100 Players of 2021 will not air until Sunday, Aug. 29 on NFL Network, but we now know the 10 players who are vying for the top spot.
Following the conclusion of tonight's Top 100 episode unveiling players Nos. 20-11 on the list, NFL Media revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on as the top 10 in the sport:
- Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams (2020 ranking, No. 57)
- Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (No. 87)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (No. 14)
- Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald (No. 3)
- Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (No. 10)
- Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (No. 8)
- Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (No. 18)
- Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (No. 4)
- Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (No. 16)
- Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt (No. 25)
The list boasts three players who already have claimed the No. 1 spot in previous years (Brady in 2011, 2017 and 2018; Donald in 2019; Rodgers in 2012), and four players cracking the top 10 for the first time (Adams, Allen, Kelce and Watt).