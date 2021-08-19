2021 NFL season: Eleven non-first-round rookies who can pop

Drafted: Round 4, No. 120 overall.





Stevenson rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in the preseason opener against Washington. Yes, all of those snaps took place in the second half, presumably against backup-caliber defenders, and yes, 91 of those yards came on one scoring dash in the game's final moments. But Stevenson still showed the kind of burst that should earn him a chance to compete with Damien Harris and Sony Michel as the preseason continues to unfold. In eight of the past 10 seasons, New England's rushing leader was either drafted in the third round or later or not drafted at all. There is a prime opportunity for Stevenson to become the latest unheralded back to thrive with the Patriots.