2021 NFL preseason: Ten underdogs to track in Week 2

1) Cam Newton

It's an undeniable event on the horizon. At some juncture this autumn, Mac Jones will jog onto the field as New England's starting quarterback. Week 1? TBD. I'd be shocked if we don't see him by Week 3 after Cam Newton unspools a killer red-zone pick in front of a super-miffed Bill Belichick. The Athletic noted Monday that Jones has "closed the gap on Cam Newton almost daily" in practice. We saw the first-rounder look at home in New England's preseason tilt with the Football Team. Jones showed off his accuracy and quick release and played a series with the starters -- a telling decision by Belichick. The rookie is taking increased practice reps with the ones while riding an upward trajectory after a shaky first few days. Belichick called Cam his starter at the dawn of August, but the role feels entirely up for grabs.