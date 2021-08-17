NFL's top nine defenses in 2021: Rams and Bucs reign supreme, but Broncos have immense upside

It's Aaron Donald's world and we are just living in it. The guy has been a Pro Bowler in each of his seven NFL seasons. Shoot, he's been first-team All-Pro every season but his rookie campaign, when he was just Defensive Rookie of the Year. Did I mention he's been Defensive Player of the Year in three of the past four seasons? Long story short: It's not hyperbole to throw Donald's name into consideration for the NFL's all-time defensive Mount Rushmore. You simply cannot contain him. He's the best non-quarterback in the league today.





This isn't a one-man band, either. Jalen Ramsey could be the NFL's best cornerback, while his running mate, Darious Williams﻿, just posted PFF's ninth-highest CB coverage grade last season. And safety Jordan Fuller﻿, who's wearing the "green dot" as the Rams' defensive signal-caller in just his second NFL season, has already proven to be an absolute steal of a sixth-round pick.





Now, the Rams will indeed miss Brandon Staley, who coached this unit to a No. 1 ranking in scoring and total defense last year, but I loved Sean McVay's appointment of Raheem Morris to take the reins. Safety John Johnson's relocation to Cleveland is another blow, but clearly Fuller's immediate impact factored into L.A.'s decision to let the veteran walk in free agency.





In a highly competitive NFC West, the Rams' ferocious defense could be the deciding factor.