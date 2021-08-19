2021 NFL Preseason, Week 2: 1 thing to watch for from all 32 teams





The offensive line was a big problem for the Texans in 2020, and the club addressed that in low-budget fashion in the offseason. Minus outstanding left tackle Laremy Tunsil, now out for a second consecutive game under COVID-19 protocols, Texans brass will be looking for any signs of consistency up front. ... This could be the lone chance for Cowboys fans to see RB Ezekiel Elliott in the preseason. He didn't go against the Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game or last week against the Cardinals, and coach Mike McCarthy has said Dallas' last preseason game against the Jaguars on Aug. 29 will be used to evaluate backups. That leaves this week's game for the team's star running back, and who knows how many other starters. Don't blink -- if he enters, his exit could come quickly.