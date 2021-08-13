Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts on Eagles WR Quez Watkins: 'That guy is not a secret anymore'

Published: Aug 13, 2021 at 07:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Preseason football won't provide massive revelations about schemes, give many glimpses of veteran players, or provide any insight into how the coming campaign will unfold. However, the exhibition slate can sometimes provide a peek at a player who might be ticketed for a more prominent role than once realized.

Diamonds can be found in the rough watch that is preseason football.

Case in point: Philadelphia Eagles receiver ﻿Quez Watkins﻿.

"That guy is not a secret anymore," quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ said after the Eagles' 24-16 loss Thursday night, per the team's official transcript.

Watkins took a WR screen-pass, busted angles with his speed, and scampered to the house, going 79 yards for the first-quarter score. The TD came one drive after Hurts and Watkins just missed connecting on what would have been a 98-yard score. Watkins had burned the defense and had a couple of steps, but Hurts, standing in his end zone, overthrew the heave by about half a step.

"I'd like to have a 98-yard touchdown," Hurts said. "Simple as that. One thing I was thinking about, though, as I walked up here was [Watkins] isn't a secret anymore. So, that's unfortunate."

A 2020 sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, Watkins played in 13 games as a rookie, compiling just seven catches for 106 yards and a TD. There had been rumblings from Eagles camp that Watkins had flashed and could force his way into more playing time -- despite Philly's use of high draft picks at the position.

"This whole offseason, I just made everything personal," Watkins said Thursday night. "Everything people said I couldn't do. 'I was only fast.' I just made everything personal and put the work in."

Watkins might want to be known as more than just a speed guy, but it's those blazing feet that give him a shot to have an impact in 2021. Thursday night, he made Steelers rookie Tre Norwood look like he was running in sawdust trying to catch up after Watkins' speed forced the safety to take an atrocious angle.

"That's not the first time I've seen [Watkins] take one of those screens," Hurts said. "He's, like, two-for-two on those screens in his career. I think he's a great player. He knows what I think of him and he could be a really good player for us. This game is no representation of what he's been doing and the progress he's made from last year. [From when] we both got here until now."

Watkins entered training camp battling for positioning on the depth chart. With 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith joining 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor, along with Greg Ward, Travis Fulgham, and even former second-rounder J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at the position, Watkins needed a standout summer to earn snaps come September. Thus far, he's impressed.

"Any time you get a guy that can run like Quez can, that's obviously a very big threat to the defense. Softens them up," head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday night. "We have seen that, right? You guys have been at all the practices. You've seen him get behind the defense, make some plays on the ball. That's what impressive with Quez, he has good strong hands that can go up and make plays. He has that speed and can go up and make plays. So that's a weapon that we're hoping to continue to develop."

The preseason won't provide massive revelations, but it will hint at who we should give a closer look at in the coming weeks to see if a surprise character has the chance at a bigger, scene-stealing role. Watkins let the football world know Thursday night that he's worth keeping an eye on.

Don't miss the new Game Pass experience to watch this week's LIVE preseason games. Free trial available for new users. Out-of-market games only, blackout restrictions apply. Learn more.

Related Content

news

Jaguars' Urban Meyer on CB C.J. Henderson: 'He's doing good. He's been fighting'

Jaguars CB ﻿C.J. Henderson﻿ is getting back into the flow after missing the early portion of training camp.
news

Dwayne Haskins performs like a 'jazz player' in bid to earn Steelers' No. 2 QB job

﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿' bid to put heat on Mason ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ for the Steelers' No. 2 QB gig gained gravitas Thursday night. 
news

Cam Newton jokes Chase Young is 'smaller than I thought' after taking big hit

Chase Young played just 11 snaps in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots. In that brief time, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year made his presence felt. Forcefully.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin glad to see LB Devin Bush (ACL) get his 'feet wet' in preseason action

Steelers LB Devin Bush saw action in Thursday night's 24-16 win over the Eagles, the first time he's been in a game since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2020.
news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
news

What we learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Jim Irsay stresses healthy return for Colts QB Carson Wentz: 'I told him I want you at 100%'

Colts owner Jim Irsay is invested in the long-term health of Carson Wentz and in the meanwhile is supremely confident in head coach Frank Reich's handling of the QB corps. 
news

Jessie Bates on contract situation with Bengals: 'I guess I haven't done enough yet' to be paid like a top safety

Safety Jessie Bates is in the midst of negotiations with the Bengals on a long-term extension, but it sounds as if the two parties aren't making much progress. 
news

Patriots reveal rookie QB Mac Jones will wear No. 10 jersey

Rookie QB Mac Jones will be wearing No. 10 for the New England Patriots after donning the No. 50 jersey for the majority of training camp. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW