Cleveland Browns' defense hounding hyped offense with upgraded cast of 'dynamic playmakers'

The excitement of what can be is evident in Garrett's body language as he goes through practice. There is a sense of contentment and anticipation. He bobs his head to the music that blares from the speaker system, but the vibe is that he would move the same even if there were silence. Because for the first time in his five-year career, he has help -- impactful help. Like Garrett, Clowney is a former No. 1 overall pick who can destroy blocking schemes. He has never had more than 9.5 sacks in a season since entering the league in 2014, but statistics alone do not reflect his ability to disrupt offenses. He must be accounted for, which will make it more difficult for opponents to slide their protection to Garrett, who has averaged nearly a sack per game over the past three seasons. Jackson, a 10th-year veteran whom coordinator Joe Woods knows from their time together in Denver, also provides a pass-rush threat from the interior.

"I'm always optimistic about the year, and with the acquisitions that we've picked up, I definitely feel we can do something great this year, something that they haven't done in a long time here: go to the playoffs and make a run," Garrett said. "Knowing I have all these dominant guys around me -- everybody's healthy, everybody is in a good mood and everybody is coming in with a positive attitude -- I'm just excited to be out here with these guys. I feel great, my body feels good and I'm able to pretty much give it my all every single play. So if everything is as it should be, why shouldn't I go out there and look like I love the game on every single down?"

The beauty in what the Browns have done can be found on every level of the defense. At linebacker, Walker provides speed and experience, having averaged more than 100 tackles the past three seasons while starting for the Colts. Owusu-Koramoah is an outstanding athlete who should be able to provide some rush ability, but whose real value could be in defending opposing tight ends.

In the secondary, the Browns have an abundance of riches after luring Johnson and Hill from the Rams' top-ranked defense. Pair them with Ward and Newsome, while adding ﻿Greedy Williams﻿, a 2019 second-round pick who missed all of last season because of a shoulder injury, and Cleveland appears much more equipped to lock down receivers.

"We have to go out and show it," Ward said. "It's a lot of talk right now. Everything looks good on paper, but every year you've got to prove yourself in this league."

The man most excited about the defensive additions might be Woods, though you'd have a hard time telling simply by looking at him. In his 18th year as an NFL coach, with recent stints as the Broncos' defensive coordinator and 49ers' secondary coach/passing game coordinator, Woods moves across the practice field with purpose, using breaks between drills to offer more in-depth instruction. Many of those who know the 51-year-old use the term "grinder" when discussing him.