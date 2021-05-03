NFL Power Rankings: Bears, 49ers on the rise after 2021 draft

Previous rank: No. 3





It’s 2008 all over again, as the Packers find themselves ensnared in a nasty little soap opera centered on the playing future of their iconic quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is apparently still mad that Green Bay picked a QB in the first round last year, so mad that he doesn’t want to play another down for the only NFL team he’s ever known. Publicly, the Packers are saying all the right things in an attempt to keep this brush fire from turning into an inferno, but Rodgers seems like the type of guy who might not settle for a compromise that keeps him in the building. It’s funny -- you would have thought winning MVP would be enough to stick it to the Packers for their Jordan Love decision. Rodgers is a different dude.