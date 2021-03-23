NFL Power Rankings: Browns, Patriots up in free agency; Bears slip

Previous rank: No. 7





The partnership between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll seems like a marriage where a smiling exterior masks a reality of increasing estrangement. Now that the ugly issues between player and team are public, will that lead to a reconciliation ... or is it a step toward divorce? It's hard to imagine the Seahawks willfully moving on from the greatest QB in team history, but you wonder if Seattle would be tempted to make a move if the 2021 season ended in disappointment. If it comes down to keeping either Carroll or Wilson, that shouldn't be much of a decision at all. That said, don't discount Carroll's towering organizational standing.