Colts to re-sign RB Marlon Mack on 1-year, $2M deal

Underrated running back ﻿Marlon Mack﻿ will return to Indy for another season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the running back is re-signing with the Colts on a one-year contract worth $2 million, per a source informed of the situation.

Mack began the 2020 season as the Colts' starting running back but lasted just 11 snaps before tearing his Achilles tendon. He earned four carries for 26 yards (6.5 per attempt) and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards. Seven touches in 11 snaps underscores the planned workload for Mack early last year.

The torn Achilles came at a brutal time for the dynamic dual-threat in a contract year. The hope is the 25-year-old can recapture his explosiveness and hit the open market again next year.

With Jonathan Taylor clearly taking over the No. 1 role in Indy, Mack won't have the type of workload he was in line for last season. Still, expect Frank Reich to find a way to get Mack touches each game.