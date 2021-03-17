Around the NFL

Colts to re-sign RB Marlon Mack on 1-year, $2M deal

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 04:33 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Underrated running back ﻿Marlon Mack﻿ will return to Indy for another season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the running back is re-signing with the Colts on a one-year contract worth $2 million, per a source informed of the situation.

Mack began the 2020 season as the Colts' starting running back but lasted just 11 snaps before tearing his Achilles tendon. He earned four carries for 26 yards (6.5 per attempt) and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards. Seven touches in 11 snaps underscores the planned workload for Mack early last year.

The torn Achilles came at a brutal time for the dynamic dual-threat in a contract year. The hope is the 25-year-old can recapture his explosiveness and hit the open market again next year.

With Jonathan Taylor clearly taking over the No. 1 role in Indy, Mack won't have the type of workload he was in line for last season. Still, expect Frank Reich to find a way to get Mack touches each game.

It wasn't long ago that Jim Irsay was touting Mack as a potential 1,500-yard back. The upside talent is still there even if the Achilles saps some of his explosiveness.

Related Content

news

QB Carson Wentz to wear No. 2 with Colts

It appears ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ will be wearing No. 2 in Indianapolis. In announcing the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for the starting QB, the Colts published a video that depicts Wentz in a No. 2 Indy jersey. Wentz previously wore No. 11 in Philadelphia.
news

Raiders finalizing deal to send Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

Raiders three-time Pro Bowl center ﻿Rodney Hudson is on the move. Hudson is off to the Cardinals along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a third-round draft choice.
news

Texans' Deshaun Watson accused of indecent conduct in civil lawsuit; QB denies wrongdoing

Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of indecent conduct involving a licensed massage therapist in March 2020, according to a civil complaint filed Tuesday night in Harris County, Texas.
news

Cardinals, former Bengals WR A.J. Green agree to terms on one-year, $8M deal

For the first time in his NFL career, A.J. Green will represent a team outside of Cincinnati. The former Bengals WR signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders and veteran WR John Brown agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3.7 million with incentives that could push the deal to $5.5 million, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Here's other news we're monitoring as the new league year approaches.
news

Doug Pederson opens up on Carson Wentz relationship: We were not 'on such bad terms'

Doug Pederson disagrees with the belief that his relationship with ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ disintegrated to an irreconcilable level last season, prompting both exits from Philadelphia. 
news

Bears GM offered trades for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before signing Andy Dalton

Bears GM Ryan Pace had discussions with Seahawks GM John Schneider about a potential trade for QB Russell Wilson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Free-agent center Alex Mack expected to sign with 49ers

Free-agent center Alex Mack is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Trent Williams re-signs with 49ers on historic six-year, $138.06 million deal

Trent Williams has agreed to a six-year, $138.06 million deal to stay with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Rams finalizing trade to send DL Michael Brockers to Lions

Having previously agreed to swap quarterbacks in a deal that is set to become official at the start of the new league year, the Rams are finalizing a deal to send veteran defensive lineman ﻿Michael Brockers﻿ to the Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams signing with Lions

Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions worth up to $7.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
