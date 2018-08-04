Around the NFL

Irsay: Marlon Mack could approach 1,500 yards in '18

Published: Aug 04, 2018 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Now that Frank Gore is in Miami and veteran running back Robert Turbin is suspended for the first four games of the season, the competition for carries in the Colts' backfield is wide open.

Although promising rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins have impressed in offseason and early camp practices, owner Jim Irsay suggested that second-year back Marlon Mack offers the best chance for a breakout campaign in 2018.

"I think Mack has a chance to be a special guy this year," Irsay raved Friday, via the Indianapolis Star. "Depends on how many times you want to feed him the ball, 16-20 touches on the ground [per game] and I could see him approaching 1,500 yards [for the season]. I really could. He is just better than you think he is every time you watch him."

A boom-or-bust big-play threat whose elusiveness is enhanced by the fast track at Lucas Oil Stadium, Mack recorded 358 yards on 93 rushes (3.8 yards per carry) as Gore's backup last season. In the wake of April's draft, general manager Chris Ballard revealed that the 2017 fourth-round pick played his entire rookie season with a torn labrum that would eventually require surgery.

Now healthy for the first time as a pro, Mack is vying with Hines and Wilkins to establish a backfield pecking order for September. If he manages to emerge as a featured back with a heavy workload, Mack should have a shot at breaking the 1,000-yard mark in his second season.

Barring a plague of injuries to Hines, Wilkins and Turbin, however, Irsay's optimistic projection for Mack appears to be a pipe dream.

New coach Frank Reich comes from Philadelphia, where the Super Bowl champions succeeded with a weekly backfield rotation that incorporated three or four backs in a situational attack meant to play to each runner's strengths. Judging by offseason and early camp practices, Reich plans to run a similar operation in Indianapolis, with Mack, Hines and Wilkins splitting touches depending on opponent, situation and game momentum.

Irsay believes Reich's innovative offense has the potential to generate "Star Wars-type numbers" with a healthy Andrew Luck at the helm this season. If that indeed is the case, Mack's nascent breakout campaign may be measured more accurately with a spike in per-touch efficiency as opposed to a run at the NFL's rushing crown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'We will work at (Lamar Jackson's) urgency' on contract extension

Lamar Jackson's contract status has been a constant topic of discussion for much of the last year, and continues to be one between the former MVP and Baltimore. GM Eric DeCosta reiterated that Jackson's extension is a priority for the Ravens.
news

New head coach Josh McDaniels has 'no doubt' Derek Carr is Raiders' Week 1 quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was emphatic in his support of Derek Carr during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: 'We have no intention' of trading Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has "no intention" to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Cardinals grant WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

It seems Andy Isabella's time in Arizona is near an end. The Cardinals have granted the wide receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Giants release veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in salary-cap cutting move

The New York Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The move will save the team $5 million against the 2022 salary cap.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

Were the 49ers' trade prospects for Jimmy Garoppolo hurt by news of the QB's shoulder surgery? General manager John Lynch doesn't think so. Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on oft-injured wide receiver Parris Campbell being a contributor.
news

Mike McCarthy on Sean Payton rumors in Dallas: 'It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heard the speculation about Sean Payton coming to Dallas and wants no part of that discussion.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Buffalo to propose postseason OT rule change based on time, not possession

The Buffalo Bills, whose lack of possession in their Divisional Round overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the latest effort to change the rule, are proposing a change to the rules based on time.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'being very proactive' in pursuit of franchise QB

A year ago, the Commanders were in position to trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and ultimately decided to stand pat. If Ron Rivera's comments Tuesday are any indication, the club is pursuing a new starter much more intently this offseason.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage he suffered against the Cowboys in the postseason, Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW