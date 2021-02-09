NFL Power Rankings: Buccaneers reign over Chiefs! Where do Saints, Steelers go from here?

It wasn't easy to say goodbye to Matthew Stafford, but give the Lions credit for maximizing the trade potential of their one-time franchise cornerstone. The blockbuster deal with the Rams netted two first-round picks to expedite the Detroit rebuild under a new regime, as well as a quarterback in Jared Goff who is not nearly the liability the Rams seemed to present him to be in the final weeks of that relationship. Goff might never ever reach the expectations that came with his status as a No. 1 overall pick, but he can play and produce at a high level when surrounded with the right scheme and talent. Under the category of "reclamation projects," you could do a lot worse.