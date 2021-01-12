NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Browns rise after biggest win since franchise reboot

Previous rank: No. 3





﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers hasn't just been brilliant in his 16th season. He's healthy, too. "I definitely feel as good as I've felt after a season in ... I can't even remember," Rodgers said last week. "So that's a big positive, especially at [age] 37." Add in a bye week of rest, and Rodgers represents the face of terror for opposing defenses -- even one as special as the unit the Rams will trot out this weekend. Los Angeles already had its way with one Super Bowl-winning quarterback, wiping out Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Saturday, but Rodgers is a different beast -- especially in his building. In eight games at Lambeau this season (seven of them resulting in Green Bay wins), Rodgers completed nearly 72 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 122.4 passer rating. If the Rams can shut down Rodgers, they can stop anybody.