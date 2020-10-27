NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Buccaneers hit top three; Cowboys' fall continues

Previous rank: No. 24





﻿﻿The Texans managed some late cosmetic work to make things look respectable, but it was ultimately another one-sided affair in a loss to the Packers on Sunday. It's another example of how far Houston has fallen, and how much work must be done to return this team to contender status. "S--- sucks, honestly," Deshaun Watson said after the game. "I mean, this is new to me, so I'm going through it just like everyone else." Added J.J. Watt: "Frustrated, I'm angry. I mean, it sucks. I don't know what else I'm supposed to feel." Watt is 31 with a long list of injuries: Will he still be around when the Texans get back on track? The only hope is that the presence of Watson will expedite the process.