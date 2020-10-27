Around the NFL

Punter Johnny Hekker steals show with 'unbelievable' night in Rams win

Published: Oct 27, 2020 at 01:12 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's not often that a punter garners superstar treatment, but after pinning down the Bears in as spectacular a fashion as a punter can muster, that's just the way Rams booter Johnny Hekker was treated upon the conclusion of Los Angeles' 24-10 win on Monday night.

The Rams were impressive in all three phases of the game, including special teams, as Hekker punted on five occasions and affixed the Bears at the 10 or inside each and every time.

"The best punter in the National Football League," Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald exclaimed in a postgame interview with ESPN's Lis Salters. "Johnny's consistent, he do it every single week. He was a big help for us today. He did an amazing job, he was on fire. I think he deserves the game ball. He had a helluva game."

Apparently he got the game ball, as L.A. coach Sean McVay sang Hekker's praises just like Donald did on ESPN.

"He was unbelievable," McVay said. "To have five punts, all of those end up inside the 10-yard line, it was a big-time deal. Very rarely do you give a punter a game ball after a game, but he was very deserving of it tonight."

For the night, Hekker, a four-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection, punted five times, with one setting up the Bears on their 10-yard line and the other four inside of that.

He had one that was downed on the 1 and his most impressive might well have been when he boomed a 63-yard moon shot that came to settle at the 6. The latter came late in the game when the Bears had just scored on the previous possession and there was a glimmer of hope with Chicago down, 24-10.

He had one more that pinned the Bears on their 5 to end his glorious night, one in which the Rams offense went cold late, but his educated foot covered up for it.

At one point he was mobbed by teammates, indicating that unlike many an NFL punter, Hekker is indeed a vital part of the Rams with his presence and performance.

"It's just great to know that Aaron Donald knows my name sometimes," Hekker joked of the celebration, via the Associated Press' Greg Beacham.

As a victorious Monday night wrapped up for the Rams, everyone knew Hekker's name.

Related Content

news

Disjointed effort in Week 7 loss prompts questions surrounding Bears' offensive identity

Having an off-night against a top-notch defense is one thing, but the Bears offense displayed something much more troubling in Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Rams.
news

What we learned in Rams' win over the Bears

A defensive battle between the Rams and Bears eventually transformed into an L.A. blowout as it prevailed and improved to 5-2.
news

Week 7 Monday inactives: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactive players for tonight's Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams game.
news

Cowboys making DE Everson Griffen available via trade

With Dallas sitting at 2-5 and no clear signs of improvement ahead, the Cowboys have made it known Griffen is available via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) expected to miss a few weeks

Arizona running back Kenyan Drake suffered a high-ankle sprain in Arizona's Sunday night victory over the Seahawks and is expected to miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Stephen Jones knows Cowboys have 'got the right head guy' in Mike McCarthy

Dallas lost in ugly fashion once again Sunday, meaning the Jones family was going to be asked about its opinion of its still-new coaching staff. The question arrived Monday to Stephen Jones, who remained firm in his belief in Mike McCarthy.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey a long shot to return Thursday vs. Falcons

For ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ to return in Week 8, the RB will have to convince the Panthers' coaches he can give it a go. Ian Rapoport reports CMC is considered a long shot to play Thursday vs. the Falcons. Still, the Panthers haven't ruled him out. 
news

Cam Newton on benching: 'It's going to be a permanent change' if I don't improve

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton knows that if he doesn't improve after getting benched in a disappointing loss to the Niners, it will become a permanent change. 
news

Ron Rivera completes last round of cancer treatment

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is celebrating after completing his last round of cancer treatment.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham out for season with torn ACL

The Browns expected bad news regarding Odell Beckham's knee and they got it Monday. OBJ suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones report. 
news

Jimmy G calls handing Belichick his worst home loss as Patriots coach a 'cool week'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said it was a cool week to be able to go to his former team and hand Bill Belichick his worst home loss as a Patriots coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL