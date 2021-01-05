NFL Power Rankings: Bucs streaking into playoffs

Previous rank: No. 28





Deshaun Watson didn't hold back when asked about what the Texans need from their next head coach. "We just need new energy. We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need." You can hear the urgency in Watson's words. The quarterback is coming off a brilliant individual season -- the fact that Houston still finished 4-12 tells you how much this organization has regressed in other areas. The Houston job is a tricky one to judge: On one hand, this is a team bereft of talent and without a GM or its first-round pick in the upcoming draft. But it does have Watson, a franchise cornerstone with Super Bowl MVP written all over him, if he ever gets surrounded with the right supporting cast. What coach could say no to that?