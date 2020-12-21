Early expectation is Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip/ankle) could be back for playoffs

The Kansas City Chiefs' run game took a hit Sunday afternoon as Clyde Edwards-Helaire was bent backwards late in the fourth quarter of their 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints. The injury is likely to keep him out at least until the postseason.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said the early expectation is CEH is done for the regular season with a chance to return for the playoffs, per a source informed of the situation.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip and ankle injury. Initial X-rays were negative, coach Andy Reid said after the game. A firmer timeframe on the running back's rehab should be available after a Monday MRI is conducted.

Given the awkwardness in which CEH landed, with his left leg caught underneath him as he hit the ground, the potential for a playoff return is the best news possible at this point.