Packers clinch No. 1 seed in NFC; Rams, Bears also get playoff spots

The NFC's road to the Super Bowl will go through Lambeau Field.

With the top seed in the NFC firmly in their grasp since Week 14, the Green Bay Packers wrapped up the conference's No. 1 spot and only bye with a 35-16 win Sunday over the rival Chicago Bears. However, thanks to the Los Angeles Rams earning a playoff spot by defeating the Arizona Cardinals, the Bears are also in the playoffs.

Opponents must now face the bitter cold of a Wisconsin winter and the red-hot Packers (13-3), who have won six in a row heading into the postseason. Green Bay is 7-1 at home in 2020.

For the first time since Super Bowl LIII, the Rams are back in the playoffs.

Down to the last week of the regular season with their second-string quarterback John Wolford playing his first NFL game, the Rams clinched a return to the playoffs by way of defeating the rival Cardinals on Sunday. With the Cardinals' loss, the Bears also earned a playoff spot.

Los Angeles (10-6) will now set its sights on the opening round of the playoffs and hopefully getting back quarterback Jared Goff﻿, who underwent surgery on his broken and dislocated right Monday. The Rams will play the NFC West champs next weekend.

The Bears (8-8) return to the playoffs are a one-year hiatus despite backing in, with the loss to the Packers ending their three-game winning streak. The No. 7 seed Bears will visit the New Orleans Saints.