Around the NFL

Jaguars expected to move on from Doug Marrone with eyes on Urban Meyer as possible replacement

Published: Jan 02, 2021 at 04:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The Jaguars haven't made a final decision on coach Doug Marrone's future, but he's expected to be replaced in the days following Sunday's finale against the Colts -- and they're expected to make a run at least one possible big-name replacement.

The team has shown interest in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been lining up a staff and telling people he's close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, per sources.

The Jaguars won't make a firm and final decision on Marrone until after the season, but this is the expected outcome provided Jacksonville feels confident it can find Marrone's replacement.

Marrone, 56, led the Jaguars to an AFC Championship Game appearance in the 2017 season. The team feels Marrone is a good coach who has been doing his best with a young roster and publicly committed to letting him finish the season even after it fired general manager Dave Caldwell on Nov. 29. But the Jaguars have now lost 14 games in a row, dropping Marrone's record to 23-42 over five seasons and securing the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.

It's considered likely, though not certain, that Marrone will be fired at some point following Sunday's finale against the Colts, and the pursuit of Meyer will be a factor.

If Meyer is not the eventual choice, or decides to stay retired, Jacksonville is expected to look hard at the offensive side of the ball. Ohio State coach Ryan Day, whose team is currently set to face Alabama in the NCAA National Title game, is also set to receive interest from the Jaguars.

Meyer has weighed big-time job opportunities in the past, with the University of Texas being the most recent. Over the past two years, NFL head coaching jobs are said to have intrigued him.

However, Meyer has not firmly committed to coaching at all next year. Currently, he is a Fox Sports college football analyst and to grab any job would take him away from his family, including his grandchildren.

The Jaguars have one of the most attractive openings, with the top pick that may turn into Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, multiple first-round picks, a patient owner, some young talent and plenty of cap space.

Meyer previously retired from coaching due to myriad health reasons, including an enlarged congenital arachnoid cyst on his brain that has led to aggressive headaches, causing him to drop to his knees during a Buckeyes game against Indiana in October, 2018. Meyer retired after the season. He previously stepped down from Florida in 2009 due to stress-related health concerns that caused him to be admitted to a hospital because of chest pains.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter@RapSheet.

Related Content

news

Doug Pederson likely to remain as Eagles head coach

All signs are pointing to Doug Pederson remaining as Philadelphia Eagles coach after the season's conclusion on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Injuries, transactions and other news from around the NFL on Saturday.
news

Washington plans to start QB Alex Smith vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team is planning to start Alex Smith on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon. 
news

Saints will be without entire RB room on Sunday due to close contact with Alvin Kamara

Saints running backs ﻿Latavius Murray﻿, ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿, ﻿Michael Burton﻿ and running backs coach Joel Thomas will be unavailable against the Panthers due to close contact with Alvin Kamara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. 
news

QB Aaron Rodgers could rewrite own Packers single-season TD record

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is two touchdowns away from breaking his own Packers single-season standard for most TD passes. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry could make NFL history vs. Texans

In line for a second-straight rushing title, Titans RB Derrick Henry still has a long ways to go to hit 2,000 yards, but he's going up against the Texans' 31st-ranked rushing defense, which has already allowed back-to-back 200-yard outings to King Henry. 
news

Cleveland Browns facility closed after positive test on coaching staff

Following a positive test on the coaching staff, the Cleveland Browns have closed their team facility Saturday. 
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looks to catch rookie record in finale

The No. 22 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Jefferson, has emerged as the best among a celebrated rookie wide receiver class and needs 111 yards receiving in his final game to break the rookie receiving yards record. 
news

Tom Brady has 'totally exceeded' Bruce Arians' expectations as Buccaneers quarterback

Upon signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady had sky-high expectations. Head coach Bruce Arians believes he's exceeded those expectations. 
news

NFL players react to College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups

Players around the NFL weighed in on the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
news

Week 17 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 16 Sunday games in Week 17.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW