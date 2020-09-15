NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Packers vault into top three

Previous rank: No. 11





Philip Rivers looks like the same guy with the Colts as he did with the Chargers ... and that was the problem for Indy in Sunday's grim 27-20 loss to the supposedly tanking Jaguars. Rivers threw for 363 yards and a score, but he also tossed two interceptions and had another pick wiped away by a penalty. The idea here was that an elite offensive line would help Rivers play a smarter, more efficient brand of football in 2020. Not so far. The Colts lost more than the game: Running back Marlon Mack is done for the season after tearing his Achilles. If Jonathan Taylor is available in your fantasy league, close this window and do what you need to do.