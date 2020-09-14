Adam Gase: Le'Veon Bell could miss 'a couple of weeks' due to hamstring injury

During training camp, Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase had a mild misunderstanding about the running back's hamstring. In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, that hammy took center stage again, this time with potentially more serious results.

Bell was hurt late in the second quarter as he fell awkwardly while drawing a holding penalty on an incomplete pass.

Gase told reporters Monday that Bell could miss "a couple of weeks" due to the hamstring injury, but the New York Jets head coach added that he didn't "want to put a timetable on it," per Newsday.

On Sunday, instead of holding the star back out -- as he had during training camp -- Gase allowed Bell to return in the second half with his hamstring wrapped. The comeback lasted five plays before Bell was sidelined for the rest of the tilt.

"I'm mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half," Gase said after the 27-17 loss, via ESPN.

"That play looked bad," Gase of the play in which Bell was injured. "I'm watching, and I thought it was going to be a touchdown, then he got grabbed. And kind of the way he planted and torqued, it looked really bad.

"I saw him grab his hamstring and he wouldn't come out. We come in at halftime. I let him go back in there. I was worried about it, and we were eventually like, 'I can't put you in there. We can't take a chance on getting more hurt than you already are.'"