Around the NFL

Adam Gase: Le'Veon Bell could miss 'a couple of weeks' due to hamstring injury

Published: Sep 14, 2020 at 09:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

During training camp, Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase had a mild misunderstanding about the running back's hamstring. In Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, that hammy took center stage again, this time with potentially more serious results.

Bell was hurt late in the second quarter as he fell awkwardly while drawing a holding penalty on an incomplete pass.

Gase told reporters Monday that Bell could miss "a couple of weeks" due to the hamstring injury, but the New York Jets head coach added that he didn't "want to put a timetable on it," per Newsday.

On Sunday, instead of holding the star back out -- as he had during training camp -- Gase allowed Bell to return in the second half with his hamstring wrapped. The comeback lasted five plays before Bell was sidelined for the rest of the tilt.

"I'm mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half," Gase said after the 27-17 loss, via ESPN.

"That play looked bad," Gase of the play in which Bell was injured. "I'm watching, and I thought it was going to be a touchdown, then he got grabbed. And kind of the way he planted and torqued, it looked really bad.

"I saw him grab his hamstring and he wouldn't come out. We come in at halftime. I let him go back in there. I was worried about it, and we were eventually like, 'I can't put you in there. We can't take a chance on getting more hurt than you already are.'"

Bell finished the game with six rushes for 14 yards and two catches for 32. Ageless wonder Frank Gore took over after Bell's injury, taking just six carries for 24 yards. If Bell is sidelined for next week's game against San Francisco, Gore would get the bulk of the carries against the team with which he started his career 16 seasons ago.

Related Content

Browns swap kickers, place TE David Njoku on IR following blowout loss
news

Browns swap kickers, place TE David Njoku on IR following blowout loss

The Browns' season-opening blowout loss has produced a flurry of Monday personnel activity. Out are TE David Njoku with a knee injury and K Austin Seibert, who was waived. In is K Cody Parkey, just in time to take over for Week 2.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reacts from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

Bruce Arians: Bucs' loss to Saints 'Round 1 of a 16-round fight'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was not happy after their loss to the Saints Sunday. But the coach knows this is just Week 1 and is taking it as a learning experience.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after the catch during an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas suffered high-ankle injury vs. Bucs

Michael Thomas had an unusually quiet Week 1. His health might have been the primary culprit. The Saints wide receiver suffered a high-ankle injury in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
Vander Esch to undergo surgery on collarbone; TE Jarwin out for season
news

Vander Esch to undergo surgery on collarbone; TE Jarwin out for season

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo surgery on a broken collarbone and tight end Blake Jarwin is out for the season with a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport. 
Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

After missing a quarter in Week 1, Duke Johnson might be out for all of Week 2. The Texans RB is considered week to week and a long shot to play Sunday against the Ravens because of an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings
news

NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings

The NFL's first week went off without a hitch, but the league still issued a reminder to teams on its face-mask policy following Sunday's slate of games.
Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 
news

Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 

The Colts' worse fears for Marlon Mack were confirmed. Indianapolis' starting running back has a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Mack went down in the first quarter of the Colts' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. 
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the field before an NFL football training camp scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool)
news

Bill Belichick: Pats' new offense geared to 'take advantage' of what Cam Newton does best

The best coaches play to their top player's strengths instead of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. It's no surprise, then, that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels would completely overhaul their offense to best suit Cam Newton after 20 years of employing Tom Brady.
Carson Wentz after loss to Washington: 'I've got to be better'
news

Carson Wentz after loss to Washington: 'I've got to be better'

The Eagles went up 17-0 against the Washington Football Team, but in the second quarter things started to fall apart. Quarterback Carson Wentz knows he needs to be smarter with the ball.
Niners RB Jerick McKinnon scores in first game played in nearly 1,000 days
news

Niners RB Jerick McKinnon scores in first game played in nearly 1,000 days

The 49ers couldn't fend off Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 1, but there was a silver lining in the 24-20 loss if you choose to see it in Jerick McKinnon's return.
Gardner Minshew after win over Colts: Young Jaguars 'got that swag about them'
news

Gardner Minshew after win over Colts: Young Jaguars 'got that swag about them'

Gardner Minshew and his young Jaguars teammates shut up the tank talk quickly on Sunday. The youthful upstarts parried every attack, outlasting the Colts, 27-20, to open the season with a divisional win. 
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the end zone in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Chicago won 27-23.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL