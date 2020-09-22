NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: A new No. 1! Steelers, Seahawks hit top 5

Previous rank: No. 28





﻿The Lions have no idea how to close out games and it's going to get people fired. Detroit, which held a 14-3 advantage early in the second quarter against the Packers on Sunday, dropped its fourth straight game where it had a double-digit lead, a first in NFL history, according to Elias. The Lions now have blown seven double-digit leads in losses since the start of last season. Obviously, this is a poor reflection on head coach Matt Patricia, and the talk around his job security will continue to amplify with the Lions now riding an 11-game losing streak dating back to 2019. In fairness to Patricia, he continues to deal with injuries that are keeping some of his best players off the field on both sides of the ball. Still, the lack of urgency and discipline is hard not to trace back to the man in charge.