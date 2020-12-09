NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Saints leapfrog Steelers; Browns crack top 10

Previous rank: No. 2﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





The Steelers weren’t impressive when they grinded out a win over the Lamar-less Ravens last Wednesday, but you were tempted to give them a pass, considering the circumstances that surrounded that thrice-delayed affair. But on Monday night? There were no excuses after the Steelers blew a 14-point lead in a 23-17 loss to Washington, a setback that ended the dream of a perfect season in Pittsburgh. The Steelers came undone on both sides of the ball in the second half, looking like a team that felt the pressure that comes with taking an undefeated record into December. Perhaps the loss will free Pittsburgh of the kind of tightness that was on display in this odd stretch of this weird season. A Week 14 matchup against the surging Bills will bring more disappointment -- and probably some panic -- if the Steelers don’t clean up their act.