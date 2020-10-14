NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Packers claim No. 1; Browns crack top 10

Previous rank: No. 20﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Complete disaster. That's the only way to describe what happened on Sunday in Jerrah World, a last-second 37-34 win over the Giants that will be remembered for the awful ankle injury that ended ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dak Prescott﻿﻿﻿﻿'s season after a brilliant month. Enter ﻿﻿﻿﻿Andy Dalton﻿﻿﻿﻿, whose smart offseason signing looks genius now that Dallas will be forced to go with a backup QB the rest of the way. Dalton, 32, has shown in his years of starting experience that he can play at a high level when surrounded with the right parts. He's got that now in a way he never had in Cincinnati. Dalton has the ability to keep the Cowboys relevant, but there's no sugarcoating the ugly nature of Prescott's loss. For a team that entered 2020 with Super Bowl aspirations, it’s an absolute crusher.