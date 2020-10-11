49ers bench Jimmy Garoppolo for C.J. Beathard vs. Dolphins

Jimmy Garoppolo's return to the field was short lived.
The San Francisco 49ers benched their starting quarterback after a disastrous first half Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in which he threw two interceptions as the team fell behind, 30-7.
Backup QB C.J. Beathard took over the reins on the Niners' first possession of the second half and promptly led the offense on a 74-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne. Last week, Beathard replaced a struggling Nick Mullens in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Eagles.
Jimmy G was even shakier in his first action since suffering an ankle injury in the first half of a Week 2 win versus the Jets. San Francisco's incumbent starter was off the mark from the outset Sunday, completing only 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards and the two picks.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said he made the latest QB switch "to protect Jimmy," per the FOX broadcast. The reigning NFC champions, surprisingly on the verge of falling under .500 through five weeks and with a daunting schedule looming, are desperate for a spark at the position.