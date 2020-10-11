49ers bench Jimmy Garoppolo for C.J. Beathard vs. Dolphins

Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s return to the field was short lived.

The San Francisco 49ers benched their starting quarterback after a disastrous first half Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in which he threw two interceptions as the team fell behind, 30-7.

Backup QB C.J. Beathard took over the reins on the Niners' first possession of the second half and promptly led the offense on a 74-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne﻿. Last week, Beathard replaced a struggling Nick Mullens in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Eagles.

Jimmy G was even shakier in his first action since suffering an ankle injury in the first half of a Week 2 win versus the Jets. San Francisco's incumbent starter was off the mark from the outset Sunday, completing only 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards and the two picks.