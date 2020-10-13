NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Bills-Titans is on after Tennessee has no new positive COVID-19 tests Monday

Published: Oct 13, 2020 at 09:37 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Week 5's unusual Tuesday night game is a go.

The Tennessee Titans had zero new positive tests from Monday's round of COVID-19 testing, meaning their game against the Buffalo Bills will proceed as planned, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The Titans have had more than 20 players and personnel test positive for the novel coronavirus since their Week 3 win over Minnesota, forcing the team to close its facility, reschedule its Week 4 game, move up its bye week and shuffle its Week 5 contest to Tuesday. Tennessee again closed its facility Sunday after a staff member -- who Pelissero reported was a coach -- tested positive for COVID-19, but held its first true practice since Sept. 25 later in the day after receiving authorization from the NFL.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson told reporters Monday the organization has "taken this thing extremely serious ... the health and safety of our players and coaches and our staff and their families, all of that is the most important thing."

With only five undefeated teams still remaining, the clash between the Bills and Titans will be one of this season's final possible meetings between unblemished squads.

