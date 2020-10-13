What to watch for in Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans Week 5 matchup

NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization following Week 3 led to the team's next two games being rescheduled, resulting in a rare Tuesday night offering of NFL action.

Carrying a 3-0 record into the matchup, Tennessee will look to remain perfect against the visiting Buffalo Bills (4-0), one of the league's hottest teams, led by early MVP candidate Josh Allen﻿.

Here are three things to watch for when the Titans face the Bills in a clash of unbeatens on Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, CBS):

The Allen 'n' Diggs Connection rolls into Music City

One of the biggest knocks on Allen his first two seasons was the overly aggressive way he played the game at times. In 2020, the third-year QB has taken fewer deep shots while upping his efficiency in the intermediate passing game, which has translated to an incredible 331.5 YPG (second-highest) and 12-1 TD-INT ratio. Allen is averaging 8.0 air YPA and completing 51.4% of his throws to receivers with three-plus yards of separation, compared to 9.4 and 41.1% in those areas, respectively, in 2019, per Next Gen Stats. Stefon Diggs﻿' elite ability to get open, combined with fellow speedster John Brown and Cole Beasley﻿, has been a godsend, notably on the road where Diggs is averaging 134 YPG (67.5 at home). The Titans have allowed just one 100-yard receiver so far, but, given how they struggle with speed, Diggs and Allen have a great chance to make some more magic.

Is Derrick Henry in line for a big game after early rest?

Buffalo possesses a top-eight run defense, but it has yet to face a runner like the human freight train that is Derrick Henry﻿. The reigning rushing champ is carrying the ball more for more yardage through three games (82/319) than 2019 (51/210), but hasn't been as efficient, averaging 3.9 YPA compared to 4.8 (2019). The struggling O-line certainly deserves a share of that blame. Coming off a Week 11 bye last season, Henry had one of his best games of the year. Perhaps a similar break, albeit much earlier, could give the workhorse his first signature game of 2020.

Will latest BUF-TEN meeting feature another tight finish?

When we last saw the Titans, kicker Stephen Gostkowski stole the show with a six-for-six outing in a 31-30 nail-biting win against the Vikings. Tennessee has become something of an it's-not-over-til-it's-over kind of team, winning its games by a combined six points. Meanwhile, Buffalo has won two of its four by three. Ryan Tannehill has helmed three game-winning drives, though he was unable to log a TD pass in a season-high 321-yard effort in Week 3. He'll welcome back top red zone target A.J. Brown, but will be without Corey Davis and Adam Humphries (reserve/COVID list). Each of the last five Bills-Titans matchups have been one-possession contests with the last going Buffalo's way in a 14-7 road win. What kind of show will this meeting of two teams averaging over 390 total YPG produce this time?

news

Patriots, Chiefs have no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing

The Patriots and Chiefs had no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing, Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. 
news

Bills-Titans is on after Tennessee has no new positive COVID-19 tests Monday

The Titans had no new positive tests from Monday's round of COVID-19 testing, meaning their game against the Bills will proceed as planned, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn: 'We've just got to finish these damn games'

In the aftermath of Los Angeles' heartbreaking overtime loss to the Saints, Anthony Lynn told reporters he "never thought" this team would lose four in a row. The fashion in which they've lost them, though, has been rather familiar.
news

Drew Brees on Chargers rookie QB: Justin Herbert has 'bright future'

Saints QB Drew Brees and New Orleans got the 30-27 overtime win on Monday, but Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert drew praise from the future HOFer.
news

What we learned in Saints' victory over Chargers

An exciting 30-27 overtime victory propelled the Saints to 3-2 and dropped the Chargers to 1-4 on Monday Night Football.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen misses remainder of 'MNF' with back spasms

Chargers receiver ﻿Keenan Allen﻿ missed the remainder of Monday night's game against the Saints after exiting in the first half with a back injury.
news

NFL announces players, other Tier 1, Tier 2 individuals will undergo PCR testing on game day

The NFL informed teams via memo on Monday night that beginning in this upcoming Week 6 that all players, along with other Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, will undergo PCR (polymerise chain reaction) testing for COVID-19 on game days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Week 5 inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich dismisses talk of switch to Jacoby Brissett: Philip Rivers is our QB

Philip Rivers had a rough outing Sunday in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says now is not the time to consider a change at quarterback.
news

Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson: 'We've taken this thing extremely serious'

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said Monday that the franchise has been transparent with the NFL and that he's unaware of when the league and NFLPA's investigation would conclude or when the team would be made aware of the findings. 
news

Falcons owner Blank explains firings of Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff: 'It's called lack of winning'

The firings of Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff came down to one constant from 2017-2020: disappointment. Falcons owner Arthur Blank was blunt with reporters on Monday following his decision to terminate the employment of both his general manager and head coach. 
