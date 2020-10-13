What to watch for in Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans Week 5 matchup

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization following Week 3 led to the team's next two games being rescheduled, resulting in a rare Tuesday night offering of NFL action.

Carrying a 3-0 record into the matchup, Tennessee will look to remain perfect against the visiting Buffalo Bills (4-0), one of the league's hottest teams, led by early MVP candidate Josh Allen﻿.

Here are three things to watch for when the Titans face the Bills in a clash of unbeatens on Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, CBS):

The Allen 'n' Diggs Connection rolls into Music City

One of the biggest knocks on Allen his first two seasons was the overly aggressive way he played the game at times. In 2020, the third-year QB has taken fewer deep shots while upping his efficiency in the intermediate passing game, which has translated to an incredible 331.5 YPG (second-highest) and 12-1 TD-INT ratio. Allen is averaging 8.0 air YPA and completing 51.4% of his throws to receivers with three-plus yards of separation, compared to 9.4 and 41.1% in those areas, respectively, in 2019, per Next Gen Stats. Stefon Diggs﻿' elite ability to get open, combined with fellow speedster John Brown and Cole Beasley﻿, has been a godsend, notably on the road where Diggs is averaging 134 YPG (67.5 at home). The Titans have allowed just one 100-yard receiver so far, but, given how they struggle with speed, Diggs and Allen have a great chance to make some more magic.

Is Derrick Henry in line for a big game after early rest?