What to watch for in Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans Week 5 matchup

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization following Week 3 led to the team's next two games being rescheduled, resulting in a rare Tuesday night offering of NFL action.
Carrying a 3-0 record into the matchup, Tennessee will look to remain perfect against the visiting Buffalo Bills (4-0), one of the league's hottest teams, led by early MVP candidate Josh Allen.
Here are three things to watch for when the Titans face the Bills in a clash of unbeatens on Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, CBS):
The Allen 'n' Diggs Connection rolls into Music City
One of the biggest knocks on Allen his first two seasons was the overly aggressive way he played the game at times. In 2020, the third-year QB has taken fewer deep shots while upping his efficiency in the intermediate passing game, which has translated to an incredible 331.5 YPG (second-highest) and 12-1 TD-INT ratio. Allen is averaging 8.0 air YPA and completing 51.4% of his throws to receivers with three-plus yards of separation, compared to 9.4 and 41.1% in those areas, respectively, in 2019, per Next Gen Stats. Stefon Diggs' elite ability to get open, combined with fellow speedster John Brown and Cole Beasley, has been a godsend, notably on the road where Diggs is averaging 134 YPG (67.5 at home). The Titans have allowed just one 100-yard receiver so far, but, given how they struggle with speed, Diggs and Allen have a great chance to make some more magic.
Is Derrick Henry in line for a big game after early rest?
Buffalo possesses a top-eight run defense, but it has yet to face a runner like the human freight train that is Derrick Henry. The reigning rushing champ is carrying the ball more for more yardage through three games (82/319) than 2019 (51/210), but hasn't been as efficient, averaging 3.9 YPA compared to 4.8 (2019). The struggling O-line certainly deserves a share of that blame. Coming off a Week 11 bye last season, Henry had one of his best games of the year. Perhaps a similar break, albeit much earlier, could give the workhorse his first signature game of 2020.
Will latest BUF-TEN meeting feature another tight finish?
When we last saw the Titans, kicker Stephen Gostkowski stole the show with a six-for-six outing in a 31-30 nail-biting win against the Vikings. Tennessee has become something of an it's-not-over-til-it's-over kind of team, winning its games by a combined six points. Meanwhile, Buffalo has won two of its four by three. Ryan Tannehill has helmed three game-winning drives, though he was unable to log a TD pass in a season-high 321-yard effort in Week 3. He'll welcome back top red zone target A.J. Brown, but will be without Corey Davis and Adam Humphries (reserve/COVID list). Each of the last five Bills-Titans matchups have been one-possession contests with the last going Buffalo's way in a 14-7 road win. What kind of show will this meeting of two teams averaging over 390 total YPG produce this time?