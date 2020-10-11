NFL announces multiple schedule changes, moves Broncos-Patriots to Week 6

The NFL is reshuffling its schedule following Sunday's announcement that the Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game, already rescheduled for Monday night, was being postponed after another Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19.

The league announced Sunday afternoon a number of scheduling changes stemming from this week's postponement. Among them is that the Broncos-Patriots game will be moved to Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Seven other games were affected by the postponement:

The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, Oct.15 to Monday, Oct. 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Chargers at Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.