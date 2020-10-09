Packers' system elevating Aaron Rodgers; Bills' brilliant move

Justin Herbert earned this opportunity. There's an unwritten rule in NFL that suggests starters should not lose their starting position due to injury. That said, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn had no choice but to officially hand the QB1 job to Herbert this week.

Despite an 0-3 record as the team's starter since taking over for Tyrod Taylor, Herbert ranks among the top 10 passers in completion rate (72%, seventh in the NFL), passing yards per game (310.3, fifth) and pass yards per attempt (8.7, sixth). In addition, he ranks 12th in passer rating (102.2) and has finished each start with a passer rating of at least 88.0.

Herbert's effectiveness extends beyond the stat sheet, though. The 6-foot-6, 237-pounder meshes well with the Chargers' system as a big, athletic playmaker with a high IQ and a strong arm. Herbert's athletic ability enables the Chargers to feature more movement passes, particularly play-action passes with half roll-outs and bootleg action. The Chargers have utilized play-action on 29.2 percent of his pass attempts (10th-highest rate in the NFL) and he's averaged 11 air yards per attempt on play-action passes (fifth-most in the league), per Next Gen Stats.

The emphasis on the vertical passing game has unlocked Keenan Allen on the perimeter. Since Herbert stepped into the starting lineup in Week 2, Allen leads the NFL in targets (41) and receptions (28) and ranks sixth in receiving yards (290). The Bolts' WR1 has averaged 9.3 receptions, 13.7 targets and 96.7 receiving yards per game with Herbert at the helm after posting just four receptions for 37 yards on eight targets with Taylor under center in Week 1.

When the Chargers selected Herbert with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, we knew it wouldn't be too long before he assumed the QB1 role to lead the franchise through the 2020s. After showing the football world that he is ready for the job, his time has arrived earlier than expected, as unfair as it might seem to his predecessor.

The Texans needed a checks-and-balances system for Bill O'Brien. Houston's former general manager and head coach is the latest example of why a balance of power is necessary in NFL front offices. Although running a franchise isn't exactly like operating the federal government, the checks and balances system established by the U.S. Constitution to guard against one branch grabbing too much power provides the ideal framework for how NFL front offices should work in 2020.

In the NFL, the power is traditionally split between the general manager and the head coach. The GM is supposed to make decisions that will keep the team in title contention in the long term. The head coach should be charged with making decisions to put the team in the best position to win in the immediate future. He makes lineup changes and tactical adjustments to win each week.

O'Brien certainly deserves credit for being an above-average head coach during his time with the Texans. He finished his tenure with a 52-48 record over six-plus seasons, leading the team to four playoff appearances and three division titles. By most accounts, he was an adequate leader (and offensive mind) with a gruff personality who oversaw winning seasons in five of his six full campaigns.

With the moves failing to elevate the Texans to the ranks of the elite, O'Brien's power play is an example of why you DON'T empower head coaches to operate like czars at the top of the franchise. Head coaches can be short-sighted, making decisions without considering the long-term consequences. A general manager would challenge them to think beyond today and contemplate how each move impacts the roster down the road. Moreover, a strong general manager would forge a relationship with the head coach that enabled the team to field the best roster for today while retaining enough assets to upgrade the roster tomorrow.