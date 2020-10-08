Chargers name Justin Herbert their starting quarterback going forward

"I like the way he's managed the huddle," Lynn added. "I like the way his teammates have responded to him. He is a leader in his own way. It's the total package for me. It wasn't just the big arm in the games. It's the total package."

Herbert has 931 passing yards this season, second-most through a rookie QB's first three games since 1970 (﻿Cam Newton﻿: 1,012 in 2011). His 310.3 passing yards per game ranks fifth in NFL and his 72.0 completion percentage puts him seventh.

Herbert has had an 85-plus passer rating in each of his first three starts. He could become the fifth rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to hit that mark in each of his first four NFL starts. The previous four: HOF ﻿Dan Marino﻿, Offensive ROY ﻿Robert Griffin III﻿, ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ and ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿.

The offense under Herbert has been able to move the ball up and down the field, and the rookie has displayed the ability to make every throw. Unlike some first-year QBs who come in and are scared into check-downs, Herbert has stretched the field. His 11.0 air-yards-per attempt ranks fifth in the league. The rookie's rapport with top target ﻿Keenan Allen﻿ also helps in making the move permanent.

The only negative for Herbert is the Chargers' 0-3 record with the rookie at the helm. If the first-round pick continues to play like he has through that span, however, the wins will come.

For Taylor, once again, he's overtaken by a rookie QB who impressed in a big spot.

"It was difficult because it wasn't something of his own doing," Lynn said of Taylor. "Having some history with this young man and knowing what he's capable of, we didn't see all of Tyrod Taylor in the first game that he won. ... It was difficult under these circumstances. But after three weeks of watching Justin and this is why we brought him here, to be our franchise quarterback, and I just think it's time now."