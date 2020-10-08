Top 10 NFL MVP candidates: Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers lead the field

Russell Wilson has already thrown 16 TD passes, tying him with Peyton Manning (2013) for the most in the first four games of a season in NFL history. Each of the last three quarterbacks to throw for 14 or more touchdowns in their first four games won the MVP award in that season: Manning, Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Kurt Warner (1999).





Wilson has 250-plus passing yards and two or more passing touchdowns in each of his four games this season, tying the longest such streak of his career (Weeks 11-14 in 2015). He's set career highs through four games in nearly every significant category in the process: completion percentage (75.2), passing yards (1,285), yards per attempt (9.4), passing touchdowns (16) and passer rating (136.7).





Wilson landed atop our deep-passer rankings last week for good reason: He's tied for the league lead in deep-passing completions (11) and ranks first in deep-passing yards (430) and deep-passing touchdowns (seven). Connecting on shots down the sideline has been his modus operandi; Wilson has a 79.1 percent completion rate on passes outside the numbers (first in the NFL), where he averages 10.6 yards per attempt (third). He also leads the league in passing touchdowns outside the numbers (10) and passer rating on targets outside the numbers (150.3).





Seahawks fans wanted Pete Carroll to Let Russ Cook, and Wilson is putting Salt Bae to shame with his play in the first month of the season. No one has a stronger case for MVP than the ninth-year quarterback.