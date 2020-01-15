Bill O'Brien on Texans' trades: Those moves did pay off

"I think that those moves did pay off," O'Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. "Those guys came in, without mentioning each guy specifically, but I do believe that those guys came in and really entered into our culture of what we're trying to do, learned the systems, tried to go out there and those guys played well. I'm sure there's always plays that each one of them wish they could have back, but I think that those guys helped our team win this year, when we won.