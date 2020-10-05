Packers WR Davante Adams out for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Falcons 

Davante Adams won't suit up for the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
The Pro Bowl receiver announced himself that he won't play due to a nagging hamstring injury.
"Sorry fans and friends I won't be on the field tonight," Adams wrote on Twitter. "I've done everything I need to do and proved I'm ready but I guess I don't know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys." He later deleted the tweet.
Adams' comment clearly underscores he's unhappy with the team's decision to hold him out another week. The star wideout missed last week's win over the New Orleans Saints.
Adams was limited in practice this week and was officially designated as questionable. The team evidently believes it's prudent to keep their top wideout on the sideline for at least one more week to let him completely heal. With a bye in Week 5, the extra rest could ensure Adams isn't dealing with the injury for the balance of the season.
With Allen Lazard heading to IR this week and Adams out, Aaron Rodgers will head into prime time with a receiver corps headlined by Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd. Given the thinned receiver corps, expect RBs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams to play a bigger role in the passing game. Tight ends Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger and Marcedes Lewis should also see increased snaps and potential targets.