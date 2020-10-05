NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Packers WR Davante Adams out for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Falcons 

Published: Oct 05, 2020 at 10:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Davante Adams won't suit up for the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

The Pro Bowl receiver announced himself that he won't play due to a nagging hamstring injury.

"Sorry fans and friends I won't be on the field tonight," Adams wrote on Twitter. "I've done everything I need to do and proved I'm ready but I guess I don't know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys." He later deleted the tweet.

Adams' comment clearly underscores he's unhappy with the team's decision to hold him out another week. The star wideout missed last week's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Adams was limited in practice this week and was officially designated as questionable. The team evidently believes it's prudent to keep their top wideout on the sideline for at least one more week to let him completely heal. With a bye in Week 5, the extra rest could ensure Adams isn't dealing with the injury for the balance of the season.

With Allen Lazard heading to IR this week and Adams out, Aaron Rodgers will head into prime time with a receiver corps headlined by Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿, Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd﻿. Given the thinned receiver corps, expect RBs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams to play a bigger role in the passing game. Tight ends Robert Tonyan﻿, Jace Sternberger and Marcedes Lewis should also see increased snaps and potential targets.

Related Content

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb suffered MCL injury, will go on IR

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said running back Nick Chubb suffered a MCL sprain in his knee during yesterday's win, but the injury is not season-ending. He will be placed on injured reserve.
news

What to watch for in Falcons-Packers on 'Monday Night Football'

When these teams last met on "MNF" in 2014, Aaron Rodgers' Packers edged Matt Ryan's Falcons. Rodgers and Ryan are since a combined 10-0 under the prime-time spotlight of Monday night.
news

Joe Burrow on first victory as NFL quarterback: Winning is fun 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got to celebrate his first victory in the NFL after Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
news

Bruce Arians on Bucs comeback win: Would've gotten 'beat by 20' last year

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Sunday's comeback win would not have happened last season. Tom Brady has been the difference maker.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s big day saves Browns from potential collapse vs. Cowboys

﻿OBJ silenced the doubters and critics with a scorching performance as the Cleveland Browns torched a hapless Dallas Cowboys defense in a 49-38 win.
news

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for first time in week

Finally, some good NFL news out of Tennessee. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Tennessee Titans had zero positive COVID-19 tests from Sunday's round of testing.
news

With no additional positive COVID-19 tests, Patriots en route to Kansas City

The New England Patriots are headed to Kansas City for a rare game-day plane trip ahead of Monday night's postponed bout with the Chiefs. 
news

Derek Carr 'sick of losing' as Las Vegas Raiders fall to Buffalo Bills 

Moral victories are getting old for Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback expressed his frustration after falling to 2-2 with a loss to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

The Falcons will have their top two wideouts Monday night against the Packers. Tom Pelissero reported that Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will play tonight, per a source informed of the situation. Here's other news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate fight following Rams' win over Giants

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate sparked a heated altercation following Los Angeles' 17-9 win over New York on Sunday.
news

J.J. Watt on Texans' 0-4 start: 'This is terrible. It's brutal. I mean, it's depressing. It sucks'

The Texans can only cling to control of their own destiny after starting the season 0-4. Aging star DE J.J. Watt﻿ doesn't feel like he has much control of Houston's fortunes either.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL