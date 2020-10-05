Packers WR Davante Adams out for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Falcons 

Davante Adams won't suit up for the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

The Pro Bowl receiver announced himself that he won't play due to a nagging hamstring injury.

"Sorry fans and friends I won't be on the field tonight," Adams wrote on Twitter. "I've done everything I need to do and proved I'm ready but I guess I don't know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys." He later deleted the tweet.

Adams' comment clearly underscores he's unhappy with the team's decision to hold him out another week. The star wideout missed last week's win over the New Orleans Saints.