NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Ravens and Packers

"I'm doing this job to win, not to go out there and get my face stomped in, just like all the rest of these guys in the locker room." Adam Gase, folks. You know things are terrible when the opposing quarterback throws for 400 yards and five touchdowns, and you come out of the game thinking it could have gone worse. Sam Darnold, meanwhile, is sitting on three touchdown passes at the season's halfway point. Darnold has a hundred different things working against him, but he has undeniably regressed in his third season. As the Jets free-fall toward the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it's looking more and more likely the team starts over at quarterback. Again.