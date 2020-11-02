Around the NFL

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey says he tested positive for COVID-19

Published: Nov 02, 2020 at 12:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19.

The corner announced the diagnosis himself Monday morning.

The Ravens confirmed a player tested positive Monday but did not announce it was Humphrey.

"We were informed early this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL's Intensive protocol.

"In coordination with the league, we have started the process of contact tracing, and are following the guidelines of intensive protocol. The health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and our team doctors and will follow their guidance."

In addition to the Ravens' positive test, Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon tested positive Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Humphrey played all 50 defensive snaps in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Next Gen Stats, and also took part in four special teams plays.

The Steelers released a statement Monday morning stating that all of their tests from Sunday have come back negative.

"We will follow the NFL's intensive protocols and take precautionary measures at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complexto ensure the safety of our players, coaches and staff remain our highest priority," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in the statement.

Pelissero reported that through eight weeks, the NFL and its medical experts have found no evidence of on-field transmission. There is no word on how his close contact in the locker room or traveling to the stadium could impact other teammates and staff.

A 2019 first-team All-Pro corner, Humphrey has generated 40 tackles, four forced fumbles, and one INT in seven games this season.

The Ravens face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 and New England Patriots in Week 10.

