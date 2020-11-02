Around the NFL

A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in Sunday's loss

Published: Nov 02, 2020 at 12:11 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers are holding virtual meetings in place of in-person activities Monday following a new positive COVID-19 test from one of its players.

"The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.

"Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance."

Running back ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ was the player who tested positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Contact tracing has begun within the Packers organization, which could affect the team's status for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. With ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ missing Sunday's game due to injury, the Packers were already working with a limited number of running backs before Dillon's test, creating concern about their ability to suit up Thursday.

Dillon's positive test came from Sunday's pregame testing, per Pelissero. Dillon played 14 snaps in Green Bay's loss to Minnesota, per Next Gen Stats, rushing five times for 21 yards.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to game-day PCR testing for the novel coronavirus starting in Week 6, with results arriving late Sunday or early Monday, per Pelissero. Ravens cornerback ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿ also tested positive in Sunday's pre-game testing, with results arriving Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals also had two confirmed positive tests within their team over the weekend, but after contact tracing showed limited interactions with those testing positive and no new positive tests since, the team will move forward with a "business as usual" approach.

