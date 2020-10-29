Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew dealing with injury to throwing thumb; status for Week 9 uncertain

Minshew Mania is on the precipice of potentially being canceled due to a hand injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is dealing with an injury to his throwing thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed.

ESPN was first to report the news.

Minshew is dealing with a ligament sprain and a small break. The team was previously not aware of the injury, which explains why Minshew wasn't on the report before Week 7.

The Jags being on a bye this week should give time for Minshew to heal a bit from an injury that some QBs have played through. His status, however, will be uncertain when the Jags return to practice next week.

Rapoport reported over the weekend that Jacksonville was already considering sitting Minshew if his struggles this season continued. The second-year QB tossed two TDs Sunday but completed just 51.9 percent of 27 attempts for 173 yards as the Jags lost to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was Jacksonville's sixth straight defeat.

The hand injury could make the decision moot or give coach Doug Marrone the opening to test drive another QB for a week or two but keep the option to go back to Minshew.

Mike Glennon is the current backup. The 30-year-old has reportedly looked good in practice. The book on Glennon is written, however -- and it's not good. One must wonder how his lack of mobility would hold up behind a Jags offensive line that has given up 23 sacks with Minshew under center.

Jake Luton, a sixth-round rookie, could also fit into the equation. The Oregon State product has a stronger arm than Minshew, and the Jags could decide to take another swing at a late-round QB to see what they have.

With their current trajectory, the Jags will be drafting high enough to snag an early first-round QB if they so desire.

If that is the case, however, the coach and front office might get swept out the door come January.