The end of Minshew Mania? Jags QB could be benched if he continues to struggle

Minshew Mania could be coming to an end.

Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew is in danger of being benched if he continues to struggle, multiple sources say, and that could happen as soon as today against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The media darling who has become a cult hero in Jacksonville thanks to his mustache, quick wit and propensity for jorts could find himself replaced by backup Mike Glennon﻿. At one point, it appeared Minshew may be the QB of the future in Jacksonville. Much of that is in doubt now, unless he can play his way out of it.

If Minshew does struggle and gets replaced by Glennon -- who has been the only other active QB on game day -- the team will likely use the bye to re-evaluate its QB situation.

Along with Glennon, Jacksonville drafted raw but talented Jake Luton from Oregon State, and he could eventually factor into the decision as well. Both strong-armed throwers have a different style than Minshew, but have impressed at times in practice.

The Jaguars have lost five in a row, as Minshew has contributed four fumbles with five interceptions. On the season, he is 162 of 240 (67.5 percent) for 1,682 yards with 11 touchdowns. Much of his production has come with the team trailing.

Head coach Doug Marrone did not rule out the move this week, telling reporters he'd be "naïve to not say" it's a possibility.

For Minshew's part, he's trying to find the positive.