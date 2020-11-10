NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Saints hit top three

Previous rank: No. 14

Not so long ago, the Browns were the Factory of Sadness. The organization has made unquestioned strides since the lost 2010s, but it seems to have moved from the factory and into a carnival fun house, one with mirrors that bend and distort it from Sunday to Sunday. To wit: Cleveland has either scored 30-plus points or seven or fewer points in every game this season. Unsurprisingly, the Browns are 5-0 when they score big and 0-3 when the offense dries up. The good news for their fans: The post-bye schedule sets up well, with matchups against three sub-.500 teams (Texans, Eagles, Jaguars) on tap in the next three weeks. If this team can conquer its inconsistency, the Browns should be in good position for a playoff spot come December. They should be, anyway.