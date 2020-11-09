Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey's status in doubt after suffering shoulder injury

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ returned Sunday after missing more than a month due to an ankle injury. He could end up right back on the shelf after just one game.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Carolina Panthers running back could miss more time with a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCaffrey will have tests today, but his status this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is very much in doubt, Rapoport added.

McCaffrey gobbled up 151 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns after being out since Week 2. In his first game back, the Panthers didn't ease the RB into the rotation. CMC took 18 of 22 handoffs Sunday and caught 10 of 10 targets. McCaffrey played 52 of the Panthers' 75 snaps.

The running back played through the shoulder injury that occurred late in the game, catching a short pass for no gain and diving out of bounds to stop the clock that set up ﻿Joey Slye﻿'s 67-yard missed field goal.