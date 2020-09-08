NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Chiefs, 49ers on top at kickoff

Previous rank: No. 8





Aaron Rodgers told reporters last week he used this bizarre pandemic year of 2020 to "[find his] center a little bit." He said this period of isolation and self-introspection has provided him with an extremely healthy perspective on football and life. You could say this awakening comes at a pretty convenient time for Rodgers, who's about to enter the most pivotal year of his football life. He won't say it, but the 36-year-old Rodgers knows he has to do better than the efficient-but-not-special play he's put on tape the last two years. And if he's secretly harboring bitterness toward the Packers for their decision to draft a quarterback in the first round? There's no better way to stick it to the organization than to deliver a vintage season that makes their impending QB decision as agonizing as possible. Can't you see it?