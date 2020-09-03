Around the NFL

Browns acquire safety Ronnie Harrison from Jaguars in trade

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 03:22 PM
Kevin Patra

The Jacksonville Jaguars jettisoned another starter.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Jags traded safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick, per a source informed of the deal.

The teams later confirmed the trade.

The Browns had a need at safety following the season-ending injury to promising rookie safety Grant Delpit.

A former third-round pick out of Alabama in 2018, Harrison started 22 of 28 games in the Jags secondary. He missed two games in 2019 due to a concussion, compiling 71 tackles, two sacks, nine passes defended and two interceptions in 14 starts last year.

It was an up-and-down year at safety for Harrison, who provides the versatility to thump ball-carriers and cover in space but was part of several breakdowns in the Jags secondary.

Harrison is the latest starter to leave Jacksonville, following the recent trade of Yannick Ngakoue and the cutting of Leonard Fournette.

The 23-year-old Harrison brings talent and upside to Cleveland with starting experience and special teams ability, having played 814 snaps in 2019, per Next Gen Stats.

The Jags continue to accrue draft picks while trading away young talent. Jacksonville now has 11 picks in the 2021 draft -- and counting.

