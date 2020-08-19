NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks early risers in training camp

Previous rank: No. 17





﻿The Rams have the best defensive player on the planet in Aaron Donald, and new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has made it a top priority to find ways to free the perennial All-Pro from constant double-teams in 2020. "I think what I've tried to do with all the players, but definitely him in particular, is being able to express himself within the defense,” Staley said, via The Athletic. That's some elite coach-speak right there from Staley, and it will be interesting to find out what it, you know, actually means. This is a time of transition for the Rams, but the front around Donald will look familiar, with Michael Brockers and Sebastian Joseph-Day in L.A.'s base 3-4 scheme. One thing we can report with certainty, thanks to Hard Knocks: Donald reported to camp in decent shape.