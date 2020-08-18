Around the NFL

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson still dealing with ankle injury that ended rookie season

Published: Aug 18, 2020 at 09:14 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions former first-round pick T.J. Hockenson ended his rookie campaign on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

The issue continues to linger months later.

The tight end told reporters Monday that his ankle still is not quite 100 percent, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.

Usually, at this stage of the year, we hear mostly positive injury comments at the start of training camp, so Hockenson's injury from last season still persisting is of note. Despite admitting he's not fully healthy, the tight end is participating in practices after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Like many tight ends in the past, Hockenson struggled as a rookie. After blasting onto the scene with 131 yards and a TD in his debut, the former Iowa Hawkeye compiled just 236 yards and one score in the next 11 games before being shut down for the season.

Detroit, who made Hockenson the No. 8 overall pick in 2019, is counting on the tight end to make a Year 2 leap. He'll have a harder time if the ankle injury continues to linger.

