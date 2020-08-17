49ers WR Jalen Hurd feared to have suffered torn ACL

Jalen Hurd might have endured another devastating injury.

The San Francisco 49ers wideout is undergoing an MRI after suffering what's believed to be a major knee injury in practice Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The fear is that the test will reveal a torn ACL.

If it's indeed a torn ligament in the knee, it's a brutal result for the 2019 third-round pick who missed all of his rookie campaign due to a back injury. In his preseason debut last year, Hurd scored two TDs before suffering the injury. After a few setbacks, he was shut down for the year.

The wideout was cleared for offseason activities in April. The 6-foot-4, athletic receiver was expected to battle for a role as a big slot.