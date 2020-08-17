Around the NFL

49ers WR Jalen Hurd feared to have suffered torn ACL

Aug 17, 2020
Jalen Hurd might have endured another devastating injury.

The San Francisco 49ers wideout is undergoing an MRI after suffering what's believed to be a major knee injury in practice Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The fear is that the test will reveal a torn ACL.

If it's indeed a torn ligament in the knee, it's a brutal result for the 2019 third-round pick who missed all of his rookie campaign due to a back injury. In his preseason debut last year, Hurd scored two TDs before suffering the injury. After a few setbacks, he was shut down for the year.

The wideout was cleared for offseason activities in April. The 6-foot-4, athletic receiver was expected to battle for a role as a big slot.

Hurd's injury helps explain the Niners bringing in veteran receiver Jaron Brown for a workout, Garafolo reported. With Deebo Samuel also dealing with a leg injury, the 49ers have been shuffling in wideouts. The team signed Tavon Austin and J.J. Nelson on Friday.

