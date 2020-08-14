Around the NFL

49ers adding receiver help with Tavon Austin, J.J. Nelson

Published: Aug 14, 2020 at 01:23 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Searching for depth with receiver Deebo Samuel likely to miss time at the onset of the season due to a broken foot, the San Francisco 49ers are planning to sign receiver/running back Tavon Austin and wideout J.J. Nelson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Both players have been at the 49ers facility for workouts and COVID-19 testing, Rapoport added.

ESPN first reported the news.

With a somewhat banged-up and relatively inexperienced group of receivers in San Fran, Austin and Nelson bring a combined 12 seasons of NFL experience.

The No. 8 pick of the 2013 draft by the Rams, Austin, 30, gives the 49ers some versatility with his past as not just a receiver, but a kick returner and a rusher. Having never realized his first-round potential with the Rams, Austin returns to the NFC West following two seasons with the Cowboys. Austin offers 3,346 scrimmage yards and 25 total touchdowns over his first seven seasons.

Nelson brings big-play potential with an average of 17.4 yards per catch over a five-season NFL career thus far. However, after showing promise with the Cardinals during back-to-back 500-yard showings in 2016-17, Nelson's final year with the Cards in 2018 was an unproductive one and he played in only two games last season during a stint with the Raiders that saw him cut in November.

Receiver Richie James is also on the NFI list like Samuel, so Nelson and Austin will aim to contribute to a WR corps that includes first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Hurd and Dante Pettis.

Related Content

Baker Mayfield 'back to basics' after losing himself in 2019
news

Baker Mayfield 'back to basics' after losing himself in 2019

2019 was a rough year for Baker Mayflied, but after an offseaosn of reflection the Cleveland Browns quarterback is rejuvenated for a new year under HC Kevin Stefanski.
Jon Gruden: 'Dazzling playmaker' Marcus Mariota 'really fired me up today'
news

Jon Gruden: 'Dazzling playmaker' Marcus Mariota 'really fired me up today'

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has a history of complementing his backup quarterbacks and grinding on his starters. On Friday, he offered his first glowing praise of free-agent acquisition Marcus Mariota. 
Reuben Foster: 'Kind of nerve-racking' returning to field after missing nearly two years
news

Reuben Foster: 'Kind of nerve-racking' returning to field after missing nearly two years

It's been nearly two years since Reuben Foster joined the Washington Football Team. The once-star Alabama linebacker still hasn't played a snap for the team. 
Travis Kelce on new deal: 'Guys want to keep building' winning culture in K.C.
news

Travis Kelce on new deal: 'Guys want to keep building' winning culture in K.C.

Travis Kelce became the latest high-profile Chief to sign a long-term contract this offseason this week. The star tight end explained the mentality behind the deals Friday.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Cowboys are 'ready to win a championship'
news

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Cowboys are 'ready to win a championship'

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix found his way to Dallas to play for his old coach Mike McCarthy and because he feels the Cowboys are primed to win a Super Bowl. 
Matthew, Kelly Stafford help endow new social justice program at Georgia
news

Matthew, Kelly Stafford help endow new social justice program at Georgia

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly are teaming up with Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart to help the UGA Athletic Association launch an initiative to improve areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice.
Roundup: DE Maxx Crosby returns to Raiders practice 
news

Roundup: DE Maxx Crosby returns to Raiders practice 

Maxx Crosby was back on the practice field Thursday for the Las Vegas Raiders and has therefore been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The defensive end was placed on the list Aug. 6. 
Five on-field, two replay officials opt out of 2020 season
news

Five on-field, two replay officials opt out of 2020 season

Seven NFL referees have opted out of the 2020 season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that five on-field officials and two replay officials have taken a leave of absence for the 2020 season, per sources informed of the situation. 
Bill Belichick: Rookies in deep, turbulent water that's 'going to get rougher'
news

Bill Belichick: Rookies in deep, turbulent water that's 'going to get rougher'

The lack of an offseason workout program due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left rookies and young players with an uphill battle in the fight for playing time during training camp. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick noted the tough situation rookies are in this season.
How can Chiefs keep paying players big money under salary cap? 
news

How can Chiefs keep paying players big money under salary cap? 

How on the pandemic-wrecked, salary-capped earth are the Chiefs paying all these high-priced players? It's not the team doing aerobatics to fit their stars under the cap; it's the players.
Saints' Jared Cook learns from last year's plays that 'haunt' him
news

Saints' Jared Cook learns from last year's plays that 'haunt' him

Jared Cook struggled early last year learning a new offense. Now, however, the New Orleans Saints tight end says he feels a lot more comfortable after a full season with Drew Brees. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL