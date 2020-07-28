49ers GM: Deebo Samuel 'may miss some games' to start season

When Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot back in June, the receiver suggested he'd be back in 10 weeks, before the season kicked off.

The San Francisco 49ers brass isn't as optimistic.

GM John Lynch said Tuesday on KNBR radio Samuel might be out to open the season.

"Not going to put an exact timeline on it, but it's fair to say he may miss some games at the start of the year," Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Lynch's caution fits closer to the normal timeframe of Samuel's injury.

The 49ers aren't going to rush the young, impressive receiver back too soon from a foot injury. If he's not able to fully cut or there is risk of re-injury, the Niners should hold Samuel out a few weeks into the season until he's 100 percent. We've seen foot injuries linger for wideouts in the past and disrupt full seasons.