Bengals CB Trae Waynes undergoes surgery, will miss sizable portion of 2020 season 

The Bengals will be without a key piece in their starting lineup for a considerable amount of time.

Cornerback Trae Waynes, whom Cincinnati signed for big money in March, underwent surgery for a torn pec and will miss a sizable portion of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per informed sources.

Rapoport added that Waynes, 28, does have a chance to return before the season's over.

Pelissero reported nearly a week ago that the 2015 first-round pick was seeking a second opinion on the ailment, which was initially feared would lead to roughly a two-month absence. Monday's update indicates a longer stay on the sidelines.

In an offseason already greatly compromised by extentuating circumstances, Waynes' absence will present another challenge for second-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to navigate around. 2016 first-rounder William Jackson, a starter in 34 of his 45 career appearances, and fellow free-agent signees Mackensie Alexander and LeShaun Sims will likely be leaned on to help pick up the slack.