Around the NFL

Bengals CB Trae Waynes undergoes surgery, will miss sizable portion of 2020 season 

Published: Aug 17, 2020 at 10:15 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Bengals will be without a key piece in their starting lineup for a considerable amount of time.

Cornerback Trae Waynes, whom Cincinnati signed for big money in March, underwent surgery for a torn pec and will miss a sizable portion of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per informed sources.

Rapoport added that Waynes, 28, does have a chance to return before the season's over.

Pelissero reported nearly a week ago that the 2015 first-round pick was seeking a second opinion on the ailment, which was initially feared would lead to roughly a two-month absence. Monday's update indicates a longer stay on the sidelines.

In an offseason already greatly compromised by extentuating circumstances, Waynes' absence will present another challenge for second-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to navigate around. 2016 first-rounder William Jackson, a starter in 34 of his 45 career appearances, and fellow free-agent signees Mackensie Alexander and LeShaun Sims will likely be leaned on to help pick up the slack.

Cincy spent a lot time this offseason making moves to revamp its secondary, with Waynes being at the forefront of those efforts. Him being out of the lineup this early in camp and for the foreseeable future is a big-time loss for a team looking to turn its fortunes around in 2020.

