Bengals CB Trae Waynes seeking second opinion on pectoral injury

Cincinnati Bengals high-priced free-agent corner Trae Waynes could be out of the lineup to start the season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that Waynes is seeking a second opinion on a pectoral injury, with the initial fear that he could miss about two months due to the injury, per a source informed of the situation.

If Waynes is out a substantial period of time, it would be a big loss for a Bengals defense that was counting on the former Vikings corner to immediately impact a revamped secondary.

Earlier this offseason, Waynes bemoaned the inability to sign his contract with the Bengals due to limitations on physicals. At the time, Waynes noted that he wasn't pushing himself in workouts for fear of getting injured.

Eventually, the physical was taken after camps opened up, and the deal was signed earlier this month. Whether the inability to work out full bore played a role in Waynes injuring his pec is unclear. Luckily for him, it happened after the three-year, $42 million deal was signed.